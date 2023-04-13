Mobile Marketing Magazine reports: “Spotify has announced the launch of its Broadcast-to-podcast technology, an automated end-to-end solution that enables publishers to easily produce podcasts from previously-broadcast radio content. It’s available to all Spotify Megaphone partners globally now. Spotify said it will connect broadcast publishers with previously hard-to-reach audiences, especially Gen Z, who prefer to get their news through digital channels like podcasts.”
