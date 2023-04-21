Tech Crunch reports: “As Google looks to maintain pace in AI with the rest of the tech giants, it’s consolidating its AI research divisions. Today Google announced Google DeepMind, a new unit made up of the DeepMind team and the Google Brain team from Google Research. In a blog post, DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis said that Google DeepMind will work “in close collaboration . . . across the Google product areas” to “deliver AI research and products.'”

Read More