The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Snapchat unveiled two new content partnerships and a tool to better pair brands with social media stars at their NewFronts presentation on Tuesday. The social media app will launch a new partnership with the Women’s World Cup, which will see exclusive content available across Snapchat’s Stories, Spotlight and Camera, as well as a partnership with NBCUniversal during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
