Engadget reports: “VIZ Media has launched a new service that will make English versions of the latest chapters of select manga titles available to subscribers as soon as they’re released in Japan. The service, called VIZ Manga, features manga published by Shogakugan and Shueisha and costs $2 a month. Its current “simulpub” or simultaneous publication catalogue has 15 titles that include Inuyasha sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Mao by Rumiko Takahashi.”

