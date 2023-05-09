Tech Crunch reports: “Meta is testing a new payout model for its Ads on Reels monetization program that pays creators based on the performance of their public Reels, not the earnings of ads on their Reels, the company announced on Tuesday. The tech giant also announced that it’s expanding the Ads on Reels monetization program on Facebook to more creators and will start testing the program on Instagram in the coming weeks.”
Home advertising Meta Reworks Its Ads On Reels Monetization Program With A New Performance-Based...