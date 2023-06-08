ScreenDaily reports: “UK creative workers trade union Equity has today (June 8) launched an artificial intelligence (AI) toolkit to help protect performers from what it describes as a “surge in unregulated technology”. The toolkit was produced after Equity received a substantial increase in members contacting the union for advice, support and legal representation in the wake of the growing use of AI, alongside the government introducing a voluntary code of practice on copyright and AI, as opposed to firm regulation.”

Read More