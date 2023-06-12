Music Business Worldwide reports: “Sped-up songs are blowing up on TikTok. On the platform, the #spedupsounds hashtag has amassed 17.8 billion views to date. As the craze continues on the video platform, Universal Music Group (UMG) has now released a compilation album titled ‘Sped Up Songs: Official Remixes from Viral Creators and Speed Radio.’ The album, from Speed Radio, described in a press release as a “groundbreaking creator collective”, features tracks remixed including the likes of Tristan Olsen (xxtristanxo on TikTok).”

