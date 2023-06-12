Mashable reports: “Isn’t it annoying when you need your daily dose of music, but your internet connection is patchy, or you’re in mid-flight and suddenly realize you forgot to download your favorite tracks? If these complaints are familiar, we have good news for you. Music streaming giant Spotify is testing a new feature that music fanatics are bound to love — an offline playlist that automatically downloads your go-to songs in case of a rainy day.”

