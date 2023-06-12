Engadget reports: “Microsoft Game Pass members will soon be able to stream PC games on NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, following the announcement of a pact between the companies earlier this year. “This will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce Now streams to, like low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead,” Microsoft said in a blog post.”

