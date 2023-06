Los Angeles Times reports: “The nonprofit behind the annual Sundance Film Festival has received its largest endowment ever — totaling $4 million — to fund programs meant to boost Indigenous filmmakers from California tribes. The donation, which the Park City, Utah-based Sundance Institute announced Wednesday, comes from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, a Northern California tribe made up of Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo groups.”

Read More