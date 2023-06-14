Digital Music News reports: “The TICKET Act has been introduced in the House as a means to legislate full fee disclosure on ticket purchases. The current bill is modeled after advertising guidelines for the air travel industry, which requires full price disclosure before purchase. Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Representative Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) are co-sponsors of the bipartisan effort to make ticket pricing more transparent for the consumer.”

Read More