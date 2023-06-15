Games Beat reports: “Epic Games has launched its MetaHuman Animator, a tool that enables developers to capture high-quality human faces using just an iPhone and a PC. And as you can see in the video of the guy here, it’s pretty amazing at making simulated people. The company said the tool can deliver high-quality facial animation in minutes. First shown at GDC 2023, the latest version of the fast and easy digital human pipeline brings high-fidelity performance capture to MetaHumans.”

Read More