Music Business Worldwide reports: “There’s an AI music wave sweeping across big tech. In January, Google announced a language model called MusicLM that can generate new music from text prompts, making it publicly available last month. Last weekend, Facebook parent company Meta released its own text-to-music AI generator called MusicGen, which the company says has been trained on 20,000 hours of licensed music, including 10,000 “high-quality” tracks and 390,000 instrument-only tracks from ShutterStock and Pond5.”

