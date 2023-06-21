Tech Crunch reports: “Roblox is well aware that its young users are getting older, and the company is making every effort to grow up along with them. The platform, once synonymous with younger kids, announced Tuesday that it would allow creators to build mature content designed for users age 17 and up. To create or enjoy those experiences, Roblox users will need to pass an age verification process that requires a government ID and a live selfie.”

Read More