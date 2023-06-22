Deadline reports: “HBO’s streaming walled garden is coming down, it seems. In a hugely surprising move, Deadline understands that Warner Bros. Discovery is shopping some of its HBO library titles to rival Netflix. Such a deal would mark the first time in nearly a decade that HBO shows would exist on a rival SVOD service in the U.S. The first title that Deadline understands is set to be part of the arrangement is Issa Rae comedy Insecure, which ran for five seasons on HBO and finished in December 2021. We hear there are other titles being discussed.”

