Yahoo! reports: “Count NBA MVP Joel Embiid among the athletes looking to make their way into the media industry. The six-time NBA All-Star is launching Miniature Géant, a new production studio, in partnership with The SpringHill Company, the media company backed by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. “We want to do as much as we can to inspire,” says Embiid, who has galvanized sports fans by overcoming injuries early in his career for the Philadelphia 76ers, which he joined in 2014.”

