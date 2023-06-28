Variety reports: “In 2022, 32 U.S. titles ranked in a top 100 of most globally popular new scripted TV shows released in 2022. 30 South Korean series made the same Top 100, according to a study by London and L.A.-based consultancy Ampere Analysis presented Tuesday at Spain’s Conecta Fiction. Ampere’s popularity score is a propriety metric based not on viewership but on the tracking of internet search volume received by a title each month as well as other measures, Ampere’s Alice Thorpe clarified at the presentation.”

