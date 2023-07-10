Games Industry Biz reports: “EA has formally announced Cliffhanger Games and revealed its first project. The AAA developer is based in Seattle, and it’s creating an original third-person single player game based on Marvel’s Black Panther franchise. It follows news that EA’s Motive studio is creating a game based on the Iron Man IP. EA announced in 2021 it was forming a new AAA studio in Seattle, led by Kevin Stephens who is the former VP and studio head of Monolith Productions.”
