GamesBeat reports: “Embrace, which has a suite of tools to enable mobile developers to build better games and apps, has raised $20 million in funding. Based in Culver City, California, the company was started by CEO Eric Futoran, who was previously one of the cofounders of Scopely, which Savvy Gaming Group bought for $4.9 billion this year. NEA led the round with participation from Greycroft, AV8 (Allianz), and Eniac.”

