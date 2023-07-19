Business Wire reports: “iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, have announced a strategic partnership that will leverage iHeartMedia’s leading infrastructure and distribution capabilities and LinkedIn’s global community of more than 930 million members, to introduce new offerings to the business podcast space. LinkedIn also offers a space for communities to continue the conversation and engage with each other across a variety of content experiences on the platform, including Posts, Newsletters, and Live Events, all within a trusted, safe, professional context.”

