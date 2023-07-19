Music Ally reports: “The DSP emerging-artist accelerators keep on coming. SoundCloud is the latest to announce details of its acceleration efforts: First on SoundCloud 2023. The six-month program is a partnership with Sony Corporation, and involves artists wolfacejoeyy, DJ_Dave, Nitepunk, Sojabrat, and sim0ne. They’ll be given promotion on SoundCloud, education and creative support – “to co-produce a tangible, career-defining roadmap aimed at developing and deepening meaningful connections with fans” as the announcement put it.”

Read More