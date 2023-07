Digital Music News reports: “Three-year-old KOMI just recently detailed its newest multimillion-dollar round, which has per execs elevated the business’s total backing to $17 million. According to its website, the platform enables users – among them The Jonas Brothers, Elton John, Usher, and U2, to name some – to equip their ostensibly one-stop KOMI landing pages with an abundance of links, products, and content.”

Read More