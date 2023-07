Games Industry Biz reports: “Gaming moderation platform GGWP has raised $10 million in funding towards its AI tools. This new funding round was led by Samsung Ventures and SK Telecom Ventures. GGWP’s platform just launched, after a year of testing with a dozen developers. Co-founder Dennis Fong said that the AI-powered moderation platform aims at making “game communities safe and enjoyable social spaces.'”

Read More