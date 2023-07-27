TechCrunch reports: “Open source decentralized social network Mastodon, one of the many Twitter, er X, competitors now on the market, has historically been averse to the typical means of monetization other social networks employ, like advertising. Instead, the company has primarily funded itself via Patreon, according to its founder and CEO Eugen Rochko. Now, that’s changing as Mastodon on Wednesday announced its plan to sell merchandise to help raise more funds for its development efforts.”

