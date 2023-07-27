The Hollywood Reporter reports: “In executive suites all over Hollywood, the conversation has turned to whether to air or shelve content. In the wake of SAG-AFTRA’s July 13 decision to join the Writers Guild of America on strike, television executives, like their film counterparts, have found themselves thrust into this debate. Without any clear sense of how long the work stoppage will last, the question becomes: Do you really want to run through what ammo you have so early in the fight? And, for that matter, is it worth rolling out series without stars available to promote them?”

Read More