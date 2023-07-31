BusinessWorld reports: “Recent revelations from Meta have shown that Reels is rapidly gaining momentum among both users and advertisers, and is now closely trailing TikTok. During a recent interview, Justin Osofsky, Meta’s head of online sales, operations, and partnerships, attributed Reels’ impressive growth to the company’s continuously improving recommendation software, an area where TikTok has excelled. This software allows Meta to display Reels videos tailored to users’ interests, much like TikTok’s renowned content recommendation algorithm.”

Read More