Music Business Worldwide reports: “Los Angeles-based B2B music licensing company Songtradr has forged a partnership with live streaming service, Twitch. This partnership brings Songtradr’s music service, Pretzel, to Twitch streamers, offering what it says is “a treasure trove of licensed music to enhance their streams”. Songtradr acquired Pretzel, a platform that supplies “stream safe” music to livestreamers on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, in 2021.”

