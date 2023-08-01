Music Business Worldwide reports: “Artificial intelligence has transformed the music industry, changing the way music is created, produced, and consumed. As one of the most disruptive technologies of today, AI’s impact on music is far-reaching, influencing various aspects of the creative process and the overall music ecosystem. In recent years, AI has found its way into the hands of independent artists. A study by digital music company Believe and its subsidiary, TuneCore, has found that AI is in an “early and rapid adoption phase” among indie artists.”

Read More