Variety reports: “Japanese anime series took four of the top ten places in streaming service Netflix’s latest global chart of non-English-language shows. The top title of the week July 24-30 was Brazilian teen crime drama series “Sintonia,” in its fourth season. Japanese animation series have long been key audience drivers in Japan and other parts of Asia. But their popularity – last year animated films filled four of the top five places at the Japanese theatrical box office – and their reach have been significantly expanded in the era of multi-territory streaming.”

