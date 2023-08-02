Music Business Worldwide reports: “Nearly four months after joining Reactional Music’s $2 million Pre-Series A funding round, Singapore-based Amanotes has partnered with the music-for-gaming company to offer realtime music personalization and introduce in-game music purchase options for gamers. Amanotes, whose games attract over 100 million monthly active users, boasts over three billion game downloads. One of their popular titles, Magic Tiles 3, attracts over 40 million gamers each month alone.”

