VGC reports: “Kickstarter has announced a new policy regarding projects that make use of AI in some way, including video games. According to a statement on the official Kickstarter website, from August 29 the company will require creators to disclose whether their projects will use AI. If a project doesn’t properly disclose the use of AI when it’s being submitted to Kickstarter it could be suspended.”

