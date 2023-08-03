VGC reports: “Kickstarter has announced a new policy regarding projects that make use of AI in some way, including video games. According to a statement on the official Kickstarter website, from August 29 the company will require creators to disclose whether their projects will use AI. If a project doesn’t properly disclose the use of AI when it’s being submitted to Kickstarter it could be suspended.”
