The Wrap reports: “Lionsgate and Hasbro said on Thursday that they reached a deal for the media company to buy eOne, the toy giant’s film production company, for $500 million. The deal includes $375 million in cash. The rest will involve Lionsgate assuming production financing loans for ongoing projects. As part of the pact, Lionsgate also will acquire film development rights to Hasbro’s “Monopoly,” based on the enduring board game. Kevin Hart was cast to star in the film in 2019.”

Read More