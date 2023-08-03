Variety reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery appears to have bigger digital plans for Charles Barkley and Anderson Cooper. Warner Bros. Discovery plans to introduce a more robust offering of sports and news content to its Max streaming service in the near future, executives said during a conference call Thursday with Wall Street analysts, an effort they no doubt hope will give lend the venue an edge over rivals.”
Warner Bros. Discovery Hints At Streaming Strategy For Sports, News