Music Business Worldwide reports: “Amazon Music has announced a new merch integration with global concert-discovery platform Bandsintown. Via the integration, starting today (August 3), fans globally can shop merch items from artists while browsing artist profile pages on the Bandsintown website and app. Fans can now shop for merch including apparel, physical music, and accessories from artists on tour such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Fall Out Boy.”

Read More