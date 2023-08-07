The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Fubo saw subscriber and advertising growth in its second quarter, as price increases and sports demand bolster its results. In North America, the streaming platform saw total subscribers grow to 1.2 million, up 23 percent from the 947,000 a year ago. Revenue in North America reached $305 million, up from $216 million, with the 45 percent increase attributed to price increases at the beginning of the year and the addition of regional sports networks.”

