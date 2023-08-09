Indulge Express reports: “Google has announced the launch of ‘Project IDX’ — an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled browser-based development environment for building full-stack web and multiplatform applications. The project currently supports frameworks, such as Angular, Flutter, Next.js, React, Svelte and Vue, and languages like JavaScript and Dart, with support for Python, Go, and others in the works, according to TechCrunch.”

