TechCrunch reports: “Spotify and Patreon partnered to launch an integration that lets fans listen to subscriber-only Patreon audio directly from their Spotify account. This tool is especially useful for podcasters on Patreon, who often incentivize fans to join their paid membership programs by offering exclusive bonus content. As it stands, podcast fans generally listen to paywalled content either on the Patreon app itself, or more often through RSS, an automatically updated feed of content.”

