Games Industry Biz reports: “Rockstar Games has announced the acquisition of Cfx.re, a Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 modding team. In a statement shared last Friday, Rockstar Games explained that the team will be officially part of the company going forward, but the terms of the situation have not been shared. Cfx.re is behind two servers, FiveM and RedM, focusing on multiplayer role play. FiveM was created in 2015, followed by RedM in 2019.”

