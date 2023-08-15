Games Industry Biz reports: “Netflix has launched a limited beta to test its cloud gaming service. Starting today, a small number of subscribers in Canada and the UK will be able to play games on their TV using the Netflix Game Controller app. The beta aims to “test [its] game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time,” said Mike Verdu, VP of Netflix Gaming, in a post on the firm’s website.”
