Next TV reports: “Studio71 said it made a distribution agreement with TCL Falcon that will bring videos from Studio71 creators to about 6 million TCL Smart TV users. The videos cover genres including gaming, comedy, horror, fitness and wildlife. “We are thrilled to partner with TCL, one of the best-selling TV brands in the US, to bring high-quality content from top creators to TCL smart TV users. The partnership will provide Studio71 creators with an exciting opportunity to expand their reach and revenue, as their content is featured alongside leading TV brands on the platform,” said Studio71 Co-CEOs Adam Boorstin and Matt Crowley in a statement.”

