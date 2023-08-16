IGN reports: “Barbie, the 2023 film based on Mattel’s famous plastic doll line, has hit another milestone: it’s now the highest-grossing domestic release in Warner Bros. history. Earlier this week, Barbie crossed $500 million at the domestic box office and won its fourth consecutive weekend since hitting theatres. But as Variety points out, the film is currently at $537.5 million, making it the highest-grossing domestic release in WB’s history, surpassing the previous record-holder, Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight, which held the record with a domestic box office performance of $536 million.”

