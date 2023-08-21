Engadget reports: “After voicing Mario for the past 27 years, Charles Martinet will no longer be playing the character, Nintendo announced in a tweet this morning. He’ll be moving on to a newly created “Mario Ambassador” role where he’ll “continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario,” the company said. There’s no word about a replacement voice actor yet. Nintendo also announced that there will be a special video message featuring Martinet and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto coming in the future.”

