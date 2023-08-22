Broadband TV News reports: “In the US, Fire TV Channels has launched a new app that offers more than 400 FAST channels. Fire TV Channels brings over 400 content providers, including ABC News, CBS Sports HQ, MLB, Fox Sports, NHL, People, IGN, IMDb, Martha Stewart, and GoTraveler. New content providers include Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and TV Line from Penske Media Corporation; GameSpot, Honest Trailers, and TV Guide from Fandom; Looper, Slash Film, and Nicki Swift from Static Media; along with Funny or Die and Outside. Amazon will continue adding more FAST channels over time.”

