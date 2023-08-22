Coinspeaker reports: “After the successful launch of My AI chatbot, Snapchat is all set to introduce a brand-new feature known as “Dreams”. This upcoming addition takes Snapchat’s AI game up a notch, allowing users to blend their own imagery with AI-generated landscapes. Unlike the chatbot, which was recently upgraded to respond to users’ queries using a snap instead of texts, the company’s new AI endeavor aims to bring out users’ creativity, where you and your friends can be placed in an imaginative background.”
