TechCrunch reports: “As first reported by The Information, then seemingly verified by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on X (formerly known as Twitter), AI startup Hugging Face has raised $235 million in a Series D funding round. The tranche, which had participation from Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, IBM, Salesforce and Sound Ventures, values Hugging Face at $4.5 billion. That’s double the startup’s valuation from May 2022 and reportedly more than 100 times Hugging Face’s annualized revenue, reflecting the enormous appetite for AI and platforms to support its development.”