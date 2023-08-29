Music Ally reports: “Infamous filesharing brand LimeWire re-emerged in 2022 as a music NFTs marketplace, going on to raise $10.4m in a token sale before signing a licensing deal with Universal Music Group. Its new platform launched in July last year, but more recently LimeWire moved into Patreon-style artist-level subscriptions. Now it’s added another layer: an ‘AI Creator Studio‘ for people to create AI-generated images, audio and video.”

