The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the streaming giant will keep growing its content spending on “premium longform content,” as well as investing in more local programming around the world. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference Tuesday, Peters said Netflix will continue spending “over time” in all areas, including longform and shortform content in the U.S., as well as local-language content and documentaries (with user-generated content as the only area Netflix will not compete in). The streamer will also look to expand its presence in the gaming space, he said.”

