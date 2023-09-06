The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the streaming giant will keep growing its content spending on “premium longform content,” as well as investing in more local programming around the world. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference Tuesday, Peters said Netflix will continue spending “over time” in all areas, including longform and shortform content in the U.S., as well as local-language content and documentaries (with user-generated content as the only area Netflix will not compete in). The streamer will also look to expand its presence in the gaming space, he said.”
Netflix Eyes Expanded Presence In Gaming, Local-Language Content Globally