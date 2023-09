TechCrunch reports: “Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the AI browser Aria launched on Opera in May to give users an easier way to search on the web, ask questions and write code. Today, the company announced it is bringing Aria to Opera GX, a version of the flagship Opera browser that is built for gamers. With this new feature, Opera GX users can interact directly with a browser AI to find the latest gaming news and tips.”

Read More