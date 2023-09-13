Digital Music News reports: “TikTok has launched its e-commerce platform, TikTok Shop, in the US after testing the initiative in other markets since November. TikTok has announced the launch of TikTok Shop in the US after almost a year of testing. The company’s e-commerce initiative is rolling out with features like a dedicated shop tab on the home screen, shoppable ads, live video shopping, and affiliate programs for creators.”

