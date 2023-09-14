Games Industry Biz reports: “AAA games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the remake of Resident Evil 4 will soon be available to play on iPhone 15 Pro. Announced during Apple’s Wonderlust Event, a new A17 Pro chip has enabled support for games previously only available on console and PC. The A17 Pro chip supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, MetalFX Upscaling, HDR displays, and variable refresh rates. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro can run games such as Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding.”

